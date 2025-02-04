https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998188SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A vibrant pink heart with sparkling texture floats against a starry black background. Close-up angle, perfect for a romantic video theme. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 25.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.57 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare