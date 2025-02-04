https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998193SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a vibrant red rose with dewdrops, captured from a low angle against a dark background, highlighting its elegance and detail. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 9.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.22 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.62 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare