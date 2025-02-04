https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998202SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264LoopA glowing pink neon heart against a black background, captured from a front-facing angle, creating a vibrant, romantic video backdrop. Mobile wallpaper ratio.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 3.54 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 1.39 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 1.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare