rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998205
Save
Video Info
0:06
29.97 FPS
H.264
Loop

Top-down view of vibrant tropical leaves and flowers with a glowing pink heart. The video style is colorful and energetic, highlighting nature's beauty. Mobile wallpaper ratio.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.23 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.68 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 909.17 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.44 MB

View personal and business license