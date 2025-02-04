https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998758SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A futuristic video concept with a child in VR gear, experiencing a virtual cityscape. Low-angle shot enhances the immersive, high-tech feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare