https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998769SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Close-up, angled view of a glowing circuit board, highlighting intricate pathways and a central chip, resembling a futuristic tech video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare