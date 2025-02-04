https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998789SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept of AI-human collaboration. Close-up angle of a digital hand shaking a human hand, blending technology and business.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.9 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.28 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare