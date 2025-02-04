https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998974SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Silhouette of a person meditating amidst colorful cosmic energy. Front-facing angle creates a mystical, serene atmosphere, ideal for a meditation video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare