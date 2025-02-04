https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16998994SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A glowing light bulb with a green leaf inside, symbolizing eco-friendly ideas. Shot from a front angle, ideal for a sustainability video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.97 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare