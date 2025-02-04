https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999011SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman recording a podcast in a modern office, captured from a side angle. The video style is casual and engaging, highlighting creativity and focus.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.21 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare