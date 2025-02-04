https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999041SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman in a sun hat and sunglasses takes a selfie video on a tropical beach, holding a cocktail. The camera angle is a close-up, capturing the vibrant scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 61.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 30.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.24 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare