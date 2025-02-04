https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999046SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cinematic, high-angle view of a barren, cratered alien landscape under a starry sky, resembling a sci-fi video game setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.03 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare