https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999053SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with horizontal pastel stripes. Aerial angle creates a serene, layered horizon effect, blending soft blues and pinks.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.73 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.7 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare