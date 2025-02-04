https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999055SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Abstract video art with horizontal layers of soft pastel colors. The low-angle view creates a serene, flowing landscape effect.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.45 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare