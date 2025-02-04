https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999071SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mesmerizing video of golden bokeh lights, captured from a straight-on angle, creating a dreamy, abstract atmosphere with a soft focus.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.01 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare