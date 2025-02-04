https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999155SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A woman holds a glowing crystal in a cozy room with fairy lights. The video captures a serene, mystical vibe from a slightly elevated angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 39.23 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.85 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare