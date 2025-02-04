https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999279SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Dynamic low-angle video shot of a guitarist on stage, surrounded by bright lights, capturing the energy and excitement of a live performance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.42 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare