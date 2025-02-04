rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999281
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A child excitedly points at an aquarium display. Captured from a side angle, the video conveys wonder and curiosity in a dimly lit setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.63 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.23 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.96 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.84 MB

View personal and business license