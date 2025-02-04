rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999292
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A mid-shot video of a senior man in a formal shirt, gesturing while seated at a desk, with a dog resting in the background, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.55 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.1 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.51 MB

View personal and business license