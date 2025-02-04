https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999293SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A professional man in a white shirt and tie sits at a desk, viewed from a low angle, with a dog in the background, creating a video call atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare