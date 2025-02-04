https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999296SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A professional man in a white shirt sits at a glass table in a modern office, captured from a front-facing angle, conveying a business video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.06 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.37 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare