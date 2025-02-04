https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999298SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Gourmet salmon dish with avocado, berries, and asparagus, shot at eye level. Perfect for a cooking video showcasing elegant plating.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.9 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare