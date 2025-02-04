https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999300SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Aerial video view of fluffy clouds in grayscale, creating a serene and dreamy atmosphere. The low-angle shot enhances the vastness of the sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.04 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 6.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare