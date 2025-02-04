rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999310
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A heartwarming video captures a toddler in overalls hugging a fluffy kitten. Shot at eye level, it emphasizes tenderness and innocence in a cozy setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.08 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.34 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.51 MB

View personal and business license