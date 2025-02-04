https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999319SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A playful dog sits on lush grass, captured from a high-angle view. The video conveys a cheerful, sunny outdoor vibe with long shadows.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 62.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 33.71 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.39 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 13.15 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare