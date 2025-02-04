rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999330
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A video still of a person with a spear walking through tall grass, an elephant in the background. Captured at eye level, showcasing a natural, serene scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.25 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.26 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.51 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.84 MB

View personal and business license