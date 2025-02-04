https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999396SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Illustration of a business meeting in a modern office with a wide-angle view. The video concept highlights teamwork and professional collaboration.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare