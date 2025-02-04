https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999405SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Abstract dark blue waves with a smooth gradient create a futuristic feel. Top-down angle suggests a dynamic video background style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 9.83 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.18 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 672.26 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare