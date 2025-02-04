https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999422SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Astronaut relaxes on the moon, seated in a chair, checking a phone. Low-angle shot, capturing a serene lunar landscape. Concept for a video on space leisure.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.74 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare