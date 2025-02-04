https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999424SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A whimsical animated video scene shows a woman relaxing on a sofa, viewed from a low angle, with dreamy clouds and warm sunlight in the background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.32 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.11 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare