https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999440SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle shot of a modern office meeting, with people collaborating around a table. The video captures a professional, open-space environment.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.04 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.05 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.17 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.81 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare