rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999494
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Cozy living room with a lit fireplace, captured from a low angle. The video showcases elegant decor, armchairs, and a patterned rug.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.94 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.5 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.92 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.17 MB

View personal and business license