rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999496
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Cozy living room with a lit fireplace, elegant decor, and armchairs. Shot from a low angle, perfect for a warm, inviting video setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.63 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.31 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.44 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.94 MB

View personal and business license