https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999503SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of elegant draped curtains in soft focus, capturing a serene, cozy ambiance. Side angle emphasizes texture and light play.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.63 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare