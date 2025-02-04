https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999505SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A wide-angle video shot captures a lush green valley with a field of white flowers under a bright sun, creating a serene and expansive landscape view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.56 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.5 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.43 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 8.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare