rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999507
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Close-up video of a gourmet salmon dish with asparagus and mashed potatoes on a rustic table, showcasing elegant plating from a side angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.44 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.65 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.14 MB
  • GIF
    512 x 288 px | GIF | 9.57 MB

View personal and business license