https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999521SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of hands typing on a laptop, emphasizing technology and productivity, ideal for a video on digital workspaces.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.8 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.93 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 11.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare