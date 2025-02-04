https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999525SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A grizzly bear walks through a sunlit forest clearing. The low-angle shot captures the bear's powerful stride, evoking a nature documentary video style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.77 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.04 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 13.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare