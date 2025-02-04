https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999532SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of dry, textured skin surface, shot at an oblique angle, highlighting the intricate patterns and natural details.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.16 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.44 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare