https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999572SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Wide-angle video shot of a modern, open-plan living room and kitchen with floor-to-ceiling windows, showcasing urban views and sleek design.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 41.37 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.33 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare