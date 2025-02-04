https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999577SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern living room and kitchen with natural light, shot from a low angle. The video captures a cozy, stylish open-plan design with warm tones.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.87 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare