https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999589SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a cupcake on a rustic wooden table, with a blurred kitchen background, captured from a low angle for a cozy, inviting feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.49 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.72 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare