https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999594SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video frame capturing towering power lines against a dramatic cloudy sky, emphasizing industrial strength and overcast mood.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.28 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 10.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare