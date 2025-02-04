https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999599SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Modern living room with a gray sofa, minimalist decor, and a low coffee table. Video shot from a low angle, capturing natural light and cozy ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.57 MBGIF 512 x 288 px | GIF | 12.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare