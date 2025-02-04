rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999666
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

Vintage TV with static on screen casts eerie shadows in dim room. Low-angle shot emphasizes retro style, evoking nostalgia for classic video era.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.81 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.21 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.31 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.04 MB

View personal and business license