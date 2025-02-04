https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999669SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Close-up video of a hand giving a thumbs-up against a plain background. Shot from a side angle, highlighting the texture and detail of the skin.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.86 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 834.21 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare