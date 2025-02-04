https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a red steel tower against a clear blue sky, capturing urban architecture and modern design with a dynamic perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 54.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.36 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare