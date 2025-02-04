https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999682SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A cozy, minimalist scene with a white blanket draped over a wooden chair, shot from a side angle. Soft lighting creates a serene video ambiance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.39 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare