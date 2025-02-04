rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999685
Save
Video Info
0:10
29.97 FPS
H.264

Watercolor art of a person with an umbrella in rain, viewed from a side angle. The video concept evokes solitude and serenity in a stormy setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.96 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.23 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.6 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.78 MB

View personal and business license