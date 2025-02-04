https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16999703SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A mystical figure stands in a forest at night, surrounded by a glowing purple circle. Low-angle shot enhances the eerie, magical video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.85 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare